First look of Amitabh Bachchan from Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Goodbye' LEAKED

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RASHMIKA__FOREVER Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna

Vikas Bahl’s directorial ‘Goodbye’ has been making noise for quite some time now. The cast of the film which includes Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna among others has kept everyone quite intrigued. Now, a picture of Bachchan and Mandanna from the sets of the film has surfaced on social media and the leaked photo is going viral on the Internet.

In the picture, the two actors can be seen looking at something on a phone. Take a look:

The actor began shooting for Goodbye in April. However, given the rising numbers of COVID cases the shoot. The film is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. Sharing her excitement on working with Bachchan Ekta Kapoor earlier said, "'Goodbye' is an extremely special subject which has emotion and entertainment in equal measure. It's a story that every family will identify with. I am ecstatic to be working with Mr. Bachchan and thrilled to present Rashmika Mandanna in this beautiful film!"

In a social media post, she also spoke of how she has literally spent her childhood "obsessing over Amitabh Bachchan". She posted a throwback picture with him and shared a picture of the film's clapperboard in the next post.

"This is how it started ........" she wrote.

"this is how it's ( hopefully) going! Finally working with the ONLY actor Iv been waiting to work with ... who I spent my childhood obsessing over @amitabhbachchan ! Wat an honour sir / uncle ! Welcoming new beginnings with #Goodbye," she added.

Meanwhile, besides Bachchan and Mandanna, the film also stars actress Neena Gupta. She will play Amitabh Bachchan's wife in the film. This is the first time Big B and Neena Gupta will share the screen. Also, actor Pavail Gulati has been roped in for an important role in 'Goodbye'. He will play Bachchan's son in the film.