FIR lodged against Shabana Azmi's driver for rash driving

In a shocking series of events, Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi met with an accident that happened on the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Saturday afternoon. Her driver-- 38-year-old Kamlesh Kamat has been booked under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act. An FIR has been filed against him for rash driving and meanwhile the police is still waiting for the medical report. After the accident, Azmi was rushed to MGM Hospital in Navi Mumbai and was said to be out of danger, said a police official.

According to the police, the FIR has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver whose vehicle was hit from behind by Shabana Azmi's car. "Due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident," read the FIR copy.

ALSO READ: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's film continues winning streak

Maharashtra: An FIR has been registered against Amlesh Kamat, driver of Shabana Azmi in Khalapur on a complaint filed by truck driver. The FIR reads,"due to rash driving by the driver, the car hit the moving truck on Pune-Mumbai Expressway which resulted in the accident." — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2020

Shabana Azmi's husband and lyricist Javed Akhtar, who was traveling with her, escaped unhurt. The incident took place near Khalapur, over 60 km from Mumbai, when the Tata Safari car in which they were traveling to Pune rammed into a truck, said Raigad Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar. A local police official said the car driver was apparently trying to overtake another vehicle and rammed into the truck.

ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Tabu and others rush to hospital to meet Shabana Azmi

Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani hospital in a statement late on Saturday evening said, “She is stable and under observation.”

The couple was present at the 75th birthday party of Javed Akhtar from where a lot of pictures were doing rounds on the internet. Azmi is known for her path-breaking roles in films such as "Arth", "Ankur", "Paar", "Masoom" and "Godmother."

-With PTI inputs

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries