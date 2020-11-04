Image Source : INSTAGRAM/IPOONAMPANDEY FIR against actress Poonam Pandey for shooting obscene video in Goa

Actress Poonam Pandey has landed in another legal soup. She had recently returned to Mumbai after completing her shoot in Goa and now the women's wing of Goa Forward Party has filed a complaint against her for shooting an obscene video at Chapoli Dam. Another FIR has been filed against an unnamed person for shooting the vulgar video. The complaint has been registered at Canacona Police Station in Goa.

ANI tweeted, "Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam"

Goa: FIR filed against an unknown person at Canacona PS for shooting of vulgar video featuring actress Poonam Pandey. Offence registered under IPC. Also, women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against Pandey for shooting obscene video at Chapoli Dam — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

Earlier, Poonam Pandey had filed an FIR against her husband Sam Ahmed at South Goa's Canacona police station. In the FIR filed under Sections 323, 504, 354 and 506(ii) of the Indian Penal Code, the actress had alleged that the accused Sam Ahmed Bombay, her spouse, had assaulted and slapped her besides threatening her with dire consequences over a "personal dispute".

The filmmaker was then arrested and then granted bail. He was directed by the court to report before the investigating officer at the Canacona police station in South Goa for four days and cooperate with the investigation.

Poonam and Sam were married on September 10 this year. Talking about Poonam, she is a social media star and has acted in films like Nasha, The Journey of Karma and Malini and Co..

