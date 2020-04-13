Image Source : TWITTER Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri posts pic of Sonakshi Sinha shooting amid lockdown: 'Fake news', responds actress

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri recently shareda picture of Sonakshi Sinha alleging that the actress was shooting during the coronavirus lockdown as well. However, truth of the matter was far from this. On Monday, the Kalank actressrevealed the truth behind the photo and slammed Vivek for accusing her falsely. On the contrary, Sonakshi Sinha is doing everything possible to spread the awareness about social distancing and the importance of lockdown through her social media. She also thanked essential care workers for stepping up during these testing times.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter and revealed that the picture was taken on 5th Nov 2019, and shared a photo from the show which she was shooting for on that date. She tweeted, “Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!”

Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, https://t.co/Nrjlh6PuIH pic.twitter.com/6Z8v0S0Ahr — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

The 32-year-old actress also took to her Twitter and tagged Mumbai police and wrote, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME.

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi was last seen in Salman Khan and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3. The film did average business at the box office but Sonakhsi as Rajjo was liked.

