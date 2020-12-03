Don't get retire till your last breath: Filmmaker Prabhakar Shukla pays tribute to Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati

Image Source : PRABHAKAR SHUKLA Filmmaker Prabhakar Shukla pays tribute to Mahashay Dharmpal Gulati

Mahashaya Dharampal Gulati, the owner of MDH Masala, passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98. Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. The news of his demise, has left many in despair. The man who once sold spices on a bicycle became the owner of such a big spice company with his hard work and dedication. Recently, filmmaker and Ad guru Prabhakar Shukla paid tribute to the legend Mahashay Dharmpal.

Disclosing his journey with MDH Dadaji, he said "I was in Delhi 3 years back when my close friend Mr. Satish Verma told me that he is going MDH would you like to join. I instantly said, this was an opportunity to meet the Legend Masala king Mahashay Dharmpal ji.

Since childhood we all have seen MDH ads on TV and Mahashay ji was integral part of it. He is know as MDH wale unlce or Tau ji."

"When I met Mahashay ji first time in his office it was memorable experience. His warmth and positivity attracted my soul. I felt that I know him for years. He offered me a sweet. I asked him that I would like to make ad film with him. He agreed and said yes we will work on that. Two years back the plan and script was ready to shoot. But the plan was delayed as he was busy in his birthday celebrations which was a ritual by the students and hospital staff from the schools and hospitals operated by his trust."

Talking about their shoot, Shukla added, "he came to Mumbai and we were shooting in Madh Island for MDH films. One day before shoot I met him and seek his blessings. He was jovial and even asked what time I have to be on set. I was a little nervous as Mahashay ji is 97 years and how he will shoot for long stretch but when he came on the set and asked for lines and look. He asked me that I look nervous, adding that don't worry I am good in acting. This broke the laughter and I felt relaxed."

"It was my 500th ad film. I was so happy that I am working with one of the oldest actor of 97 years on set who is young at heart and spirit," Shukla said.

He further went on saying "as the first shot was ok in first take. Mahashay ji asked 'did I have done good before camera'? I said your energy is incredible, we are learning from you." While in our lunch "I asked him about his secret and energy."

To which Dharmpal ji replied "don't get retire till your last breath and be positive in all conditions. You will win.."

Dharmpal ji always recited Gayatri Mantra and asked every one to recite.

"After shoot I asked him time for dubbing and he replied 'dont worry I am directors artist'. We dubbed his lines in Delhi studio and he was so full of energy that it was a fun. He liked the ad film and asked to do a corporate film for his company. Last year at the 100 years celebrations of his brand MDH he was honoured by the people across the world. Mahashay ji's positivity and energy of doing work for mankind is the real inspirations for everyone. My tributes to Masala king Mahashay Dharmpal ji," concluded Prabhakar Shukla.