Image Source : TWITTER Filmmaker KC Bokadia pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, reveals the one film that vetaran actor regretted not doing

Vetrab actor Rishi Kapoor died at 67 in Mumbai's HN Reliance Hospital on April 30. The news came as a big shock to Bollywood as it lost another brilliant actor, Irrfan, just a day before on April 29. The Slumdog Millionaire actor died of complications due to colon infection at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. Rishi Kapoor is survived by his wife, Neetu Kapoor, and children, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Now, filmmaker KC Bokadia has paid his tribute to Chintuji saying that he still can't believe that he is no more with us.

"The news of Rishi Kapoor's death has left the entire shattered and shocked. Just the other day we heard the unforutunate news of Irrfan Khan's demise and now, this. I was very clsoe to Rishi Kapoor and, he was one of the most grounded and lovely human beings I have ever met in my life", said KC Bokadia.

The producer has had worked with Rishi Kapoor in superhit films such as Naseeb Apna Apna and Mohabbat Ki Arzoo. However, there was one film that the actor regretted not doing. KC Bokadia said, "Pyar Jhukta Nahin was first offered to Rishi Kapoor but for some reasons, the actor couldn't do the film then and it eventually went to Mithun Chakraborty and emerged a big hit".

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage