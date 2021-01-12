Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GAJRAJ RAO/IMTIAZ ALI Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali to produce satirical movie with Gajraj Rao as main lead

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to produce a satirical feature, starring seasoned actor Gajraj Rao in the lead. A source close to the project told PTI that the movie, titled "Thai Massage", will be directed by "Malaal" filmmaker Mangesh Hadawale. "Gajraj Rao is playing the main protagonist and Divyendu is also on board.

There will be a bunch of other actors," the source added.

Rao has been lauded for his impeccable comic timing in films such as "Badhaai Ho", "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan" and "Lootcase".

The film will go on floors in April.

Ali is known for directing films such as 'Jab We Met', 'Love Aaj Kal', 'Rockstar' and 'Highway'. As a producer, he has backed web series 'She' and movie 'Laila Majnu'.

Ali was also invited by Jammu and Kashmir government to promote local art and culture by providing necessary platforms to the local artists and youth through workshops and related activities. The Bollywood director, who has the experience of shooting in J&K, has shown keen interest in making films casting local artistes using local themes, music, art and locales.

In an interaction with journalists, Ali said that he is in awe of the culture, art and talent found among artists in J&K. He said that the richness of culture is so deep here that it would take many initiatives to showcase it fully.