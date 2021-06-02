Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's father passes away; Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee and others condole

Image Source : TWITTER/@MEHTAHANSAL Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's father passes away

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to inform his fans that his father passed away. The filmmaker said that his father was the most handsome man and also shared a picture with him. He wrote, "I always thought he would outlive me. I was wrong. See you on the other side Pappa. The most handsome man in the world. And the most gentle and generous human being that I’ve ever met. Thank you Pappa for your unconditional love. Thank you my legend, my hero."

Bollywood celebrities like Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Bhatt and others condole Hansal Mehta's father's death. Expressing grief, Bajpayee wrote, "Will miss his gentle smile love and concern for all of us !!! He lived his life with grace!!!! Stay happy uncle wherever you are!!! TAKE CARE HANSAL!!"

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Deepest condolences." Guneet Monga wrote, "So so sorry sending you lots n lots of love and strength"

Other celebrities like4 Nikkhil Advani, Reema Kagti, Aahana Kumra, Atul Kasbekar, Vishal Dadlani also expressed grief.

Earlier, Hansal Mehta informed that six people at his home, including himself, have been battling Covid-19. The director further informed that his son was critical but he was helpless as he himself was also battling the virus. "6 people in my home including me were COVID positive. Our son was critical. But we were helpless as we were sick too. Thankfully we were in Mumbai where hospital beds, oxygen and medicines were available. We are all hopefully now on the road to recovery," Mehta tweeted.

"We are thankful to all the doctors, nurses, caregivers, delivery services and frontline workers whose selfless drive has helped us heal in this tumultuous journey. We are thankful to all the friends and sometimes total strangers who prayed and helped us through the illness," he added.

"Thankful to @mybmc @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray and the MH govt for making us feel safe and cared for in this city. Our prayers for those who are struggling with basic facilities and this dreadful virus. We pledge to do whatever we can in our limited capacity to help and reach out," he further wrote thanking the state government.

The filmmaker concluded with a few words of advice for netizens. He wrote: "Please be cautious. Please be careful. Get vaccinated. Mask up. Report symptoms as soon as you notice them. Do not fall for quackery or false bravado. Please take care."