Tuesday, December 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

Filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan tests positive for Omicron

Arun Vaidyanathan has tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus. The director, who is based out of the US, is best known for his 2009 Tamil feature "Achchamundu! Achchamundu!" and Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam political satire "Peruchazhi" (2014).

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: December 28, 2021 19:29 IST
Arun Vaidyanathan
Image Source : FACEBOOK/ARUN VAIDYANATHAN

Arun Vaidyanathan

Indian-American filmmaker Arun Vaidyanathan on Tuesday said he has tested positive for Omicron, the new variant of coronavirus. The director, who is based out of the US, is best known for his 2009 Tamil feature "Achchamundu! Achchamundu!" and Mohanlal-starrer Malayalam political satire "Peruchazhi" (2014). He has also produced a Tamil romantic-comedy film "Kalyana Samayal Saadham" in 2013.

In a Facebook post, Vaidyanathan revealed he has contracted the Omicron strain of the novel coronavirus and said he is doing well.

"I have a new visitor at home and I think his name is Omicron. He has been kind and not demanding much as of now. People who stayed in touch with me thru WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media. Relax. God bless everyone (sic)" he wrote.

The director further shared his recent travel history, adding he may have been infected by the virus in the US.

"I went to Khumb Mela, Did shoot for 28 days with 160 people on sets. went to Varanasi and Bodh Gaya. but once I came to US, I tested positive. Covid is like a masala film - No logic!" he quipped.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News