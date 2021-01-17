Image Source : OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS Film personalities hail COVID-19 vaccination drive, express gratitude to scientists, doctors

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched India's COVID-19 vaccination drive, many from the Indian film industry took to social media to recognise the efforts of scientists, doctors and healthcare workers. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier this month approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

Taking to Twitter, Bollywood celebrities applauded the scientists and doctors for their achievement.

"#LargestVaccineDrive Thanks to all the scientists and Doctors and Health care workers Thanks @narendramodi," veteran actor-politician Paresh Rawal wrote on Twitter.

Bollywood actress and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Priyanka Chopra lauded India's Covid vaccination drive, saying "Bravo India! Congratulations to Indian authorities, medical & health teams for starting off the massive Covid vaccination drive. Forever grateful to our frontline heroes who have been risking their lives this past year to save others."

Sharing video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi, actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted “Wonderful!! Can’t wait."

Veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote “Jai Ho” as he shared a video of Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, receiving COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS, Delhi.

Anupam futher wrote "Thank you very much to all the scientists and doctors of India. Thank you to India. Thank you to the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Anything can happen. Jai Hind. # LargestVaccineDrive @narendramodi."

Film producer Ronnie Screwvala described the vaccination drive as a big day. He wrote "Mixed feelings, as we will discover more on this over this year- but, like in anything in life, there are no guarantees. Gratitude to all the healthcare workers & scientists responsible for this silver lining. #LargestVaccineDrive #MadeInIndi,” he said.

Actor Kunal Kapoor also thanked scientists, doctors, the government, health workers and the innovators, who he said, “worked tirelessly and made it possible for us to carry out what is the world's largest vaccination drive.

Actress Nimrat Kaur said she hopes the vaccine drive turns out to be smooth and successful."Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!!" she tweeted.

Expressing his joy for the vaccination drive, actor Ranvir Shorey wrote “Go, Corona! Corona, go!”

Actor-producer Tusshar Kapoor said, "Mubarak ho. the world’s largest immunisation drive begins."

(With PTI inputs)