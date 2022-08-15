Film critic Kaushik LM passes away due to cardiac arrest: Keerthy Suresh, Venkat Prabhu & others mourn demise

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAUSHIK LM Kaushik LM passes away

Film critic Kaushik LM passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. Kaushik LM was a renowned Entertainment tracker, Influencer, Youtube Video Jockey, and film reviewer. The news of his sudden demise has left the Tamil and Telugu entertainment industry shocked. Other critics and film celebrities took to social media platforms and expressed shock at his untimely death. Actress Keerthy Suresh took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note mourning Kaushik's demise. She wrote, "I am out of words hearing this news. This is just unbelievable!! My heart goes out to his family and friends. Deepest condolences! Can't believe you are no more Kaushik! #RIPKaushikLM."

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu also paid tribute and wrote, "Omg! Can’t believe! Spoke to him a couple of days back! Life is really unpredictable! Not fair! Deepest condolences to Kaushik’s family and friends! Gone too soon my friend. #RIPKaushikLM."

Actress Ritika Singh shared, "I am writing this with a very heavy heart. I met @LMKMovieManiac a few times for interviews and he was always so nice and easy to talk to. Made me feel so welcomed even as a new comer. My heart goes out to his family! This is unbelievable! #RIPKaushikLM."

Athulyaa Ravi also tweeted, "Deeply saddened and shocked to hear the news of @LMKMovieManiac‘s sudden demise !! Too young and very kind hearted person who is always speak positive words !! #ripkaushikLM May god give all strengths to his family and friends !!"

Several other celebrities also paid tribute and expressed their shock at Kaushik LM's death:

