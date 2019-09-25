Birth Anniversary Special: Feroz Khan's daughter Laila to release special video in memory of late father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Feroz Khan's daughter Laila to release special video in memory of late father

Veteran Bollywood actor Feroz Khan has lived his life King size. From his power-packed roles in Bollywood films to his real life, the actor has always been an inspiration for his fans. On his 80th birth anniversary, his daughter Laila Khan Furniturewalla has decided to release a special video as a tribute to him. It has been a decade since Feroz Khan left us and he has been in his family’s prayers always. In order to share his memories and special moments with his fans, Laila has decided to release the video today. She has personally conceptualised and put together a short video on him comprising his film stills, posters, popular music, unseen pictures of the family, award mentions and more. The clip released on social media platforms for the fans to watch.

Talking about the same to DNA, Laila said, “I want to celebrate his life, his courage, and his achievements. He revolutionised Indian cinema by bringing the disco genre with songs like Laila O Laila, Aap Jaisa Koi, Pyar Do Pyar Lo... creating beautiful sets, flying down international dancers and choreographing the dance movement so internationally. His storytelling and film- making was unique; ahead of its time and full of heady space, which is why it stands so fresh and modern till today. His slick, stylish movie productions are among the best in the history of Indian cinema with his music being enjoyed even now and remixed by major productions.”

Feroze Khan is a popular name in the film industry due to his bold lifestyle. He made his own identity as a villain in the Indian cinema. He was last seen in the 2007 film Welcome as RDX. After which in 2009, Feroz Khan lost his life to cancer. While the actor has said his goodbye to the world, his best dialogues and roles are still alive in people’s hearts.

Feroz Khan with his son Fardeen Khan

