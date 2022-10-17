Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar mocks trolls on her Karwa Chauth post; 'new bully in town'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANIDANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar mocks trolls

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair with only close friends and family members in attendance. Their wedding celebrations were held at Javed Akhtar and Shaban Azmi's Khandala house. Ever since they got married, the couple have been head over heels in love, and they never shies away from expressing their love for each other on social media. Recently, Shibani Dandekar marked her first Karwa Chauth after marriage. She shared a post on the occasion, and a section of the internet gave a lot of backlash to the pictures.

On the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, Shibani Dandekar shared a slew of pictures wearing a necklance. Along with the post, she wrote, "Immortalizing my first-ever Karwachauth with this beautiful & timeless Mangalsutra. Needless to say, I didn't fast but the Love & Banter for @faroutakhtar says it all. Let's celebrate Love. #HappyKarwaChauth."

As soon as she uploaded the picture, fans flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "In jaiso ko karwa chauth se koi matlab nhi hota!! Jewellery dikhani hoti hai." Another user wrote, "Karwa chauth a day of immense importance for many women has been reduced to this ?! She doesn’t fast, she doesn’t celebrate and in private probably ridicules it but yes she will use the day to make some money by selling a product.. slow clap."

She also got a text from an Instagram account named Otherwarya (Aishwarya Subramanyam). The text read, "Very surprised Shibani Dandekar got on the KC (Karwa Chauth) wagon. Or maybe I should not be surprised… all monetary." Infuriated by the text, Shibani shared the screenshot of the conversation and finally responded to the backlash.

Shibani wrote, "There is a not so new bully in town. My mind is blown by how incredibly nasty people are. Aishwarya you are as nasty as they come. This is how you spend your time? Spreading hate on the internet? At least have the b***s to tag me like I’m going to tag you @otherwarya. P.S. I am stating the obvious. I really do not need life advice from you! How sad that you have become this brave keyword warrior and think we will all sit here and take your bulls*** and be silent."

Check out her Instagram story:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANIDANDEKARShibani's Instagram story

