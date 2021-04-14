Farhan Akhtar urges everyone to stay indoors, says 'just because someone jumps off a cliff...'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar

The number of covid 19 cases in the country are seeing a sharp rise. On Wednesday India reported 1,84,372 new Covid-19 cases in the highest-ever single-day spike ever since the pandemic began, according to Union Health Ministry. In lieu of the same, actor Farhan Akhtar took to Twitter urging everyone to stay indoors. Taking to Twitter, the actor wrote about how one must not venture out just because there are political rallies and religious gatherings. He said it was important to not fall prey to "peer pressure".

"People asking why should we stay in when political rallies and religious gatherings are going on should remember the schoolyard argument re peer pressure ‘just because someone jumps off a cliff ...' #StayHome #staysafe."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state with over 60,000 new cases and 281 deaths in the last 24 hours. The Maharashtra government on Tuesday imposed lockdown-like curbs in the state from 8 pm on April 14 till 7 am on May 1. Section 144 has also been imposed in the state of owing to the Covid outbreak, barring groups of more than five people in public.

Also, the Maharashtra government recently announced that films, TV serials and advertisement shoots will be halted in the state from Wednesday evening as part of the fresh guidelines to curb the coronavirus cases. Under the 'Break The Chain' order announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the guidelines will be implemented throughout the state from 8 PM on Wednesday to 7 AM on May 1.

The current order has put a stop to shootings that were underway with precautions like mandatory frequent testing and avoiding scenes with large crowds. Reportedly, the shooting of several big-ticket films, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan's "Goodbye", Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathan" and Salman Khan's actioner "Tiger 3" will be affected.

coming back to Farhan, the actor will soon be seen in the film "Toofan". He plays a boxer in the film directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and featuring Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal. The actor has reportedly banked a film with Marvel, however, there has been no official confirmation about the same.

