Farhan-Shibani wedding pics: Photo of Javed Akhtar dancing with daughter-in-law is unmissable

Days after their beuatiful wedding, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar shared priceless moments from their special day. The happy couple looks ravishing on their D- Day and going by their photos, the bride and groom and their guests seem to have had a blast. Farhan and Shibani's wedding photos have the bride's sisters dancing their hearts out, in addition to some fun moments of the groom with his bestmen and his industry friends.

However, there's one photo that is winning the Internet. It's Javed Akhtar's photo dancing with his daughter-in-law, Shibani. While Shibani is dressed in a red and beige gown, Javed was seen in a classic white outfit. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Actress-VJ Shibani Dandekar has added husband Farhan Akhtar's last name on her social media account. She is now Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar on Instagram.

Her bio on the photo-sharing website reads: "Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer...MRS AKHTAR."

Shibani and Farhan, who had been dating since 2018, tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate affair on the outskirts of Mumbai. The duo exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony where close friends and family of the couple were present.

The couple's dreamy evening was attended by close friends including actors Hrithik Roshan, Saqib Saleem, Rhea Chakraborty, filmmaker Farah Khan, Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar, music composers Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani and Loy Mendonsa among others.

Born in Pune and raised in Australia and Africa, Shibani acted in Farhan's sister Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film 'Roy', starring Ranbir Kapoor. She started as a singer -- she and her two sisters had a band named D-Major -- before turning into a model and reality show contestant in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'Jhalak Dikhla Jaa'. She was also one of the television hosts of the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup held in England and Wales.

Farhan, son of screenwriters Javed Akhtar and Honey Irani, was previously married to Adhuna Bhabani. The duo, who divorced each other after 16 years of marriage, have two daughters— Shakya and Akira.