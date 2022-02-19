Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Wedding: Complete timeline of Bollywood couple's fairytale love story

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar

Highlights Farhan and Shibani first met in 2015 on the show 'I Can Do That'

The couple made their relationship public in 2018

After a whirlwind romance, Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot on Feb 19

Actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar is all set to marry actor and TV host Shibani Dandekar. The couple who's all set to tie the knot today, (Feb 19) has been dating for quite some time now. While the duo has chosen to keep their wedding a private affair, pictures and videos from their pre-wedding festivities have surfaced on the Internet. As the duo becomes the most talked about subject lately, many are wondering 'how did Farhan and Shibani meet?' and 'when did they begin dating?' Ahead of Farhan and Shibani's D-Day know more about their fairytale love story:

How did Farhan and Shibani meet?

If media reports are to be believed, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar met on the sets of a television show, I Can Do That in 2015. While the actress was a contestant, Farhan was the host of the show. Apparently, sparks flew between them during that time.

While the duo didn't admit to dating rumours then, Shibani had posted a picture with Farhan and later the same picture was also posted by the actor. It led to more speculations, but the couple chose to not speak about it.

Farhan's divorce with first wife

Farhan was married to Adhuna Bhabani. the couple had tied the knot in 2000, after being in a relationship for 3 years. The duo first met during the filming of his directorial debut Dil Chahta Hai. In 2016, they announced their separation after 16 years of marriage and a year later 2017, they were granted a divorce. The couple has two daughters named Shakya and Akira.

Shibani and Farhan's first public appearance as a couple

While keeping mum for quite some time, Farhan and Shibani made their first public appearance as a couple at the wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018. Post that, the duo went all out with PDA, going on vacations, sharing mushy pictures and penning down adorable posts on social media.

Shibani got Farhan’s name inked

Expressing her love for Farhan, Shibani got his name inked on her neck. She often flaunts the tattoo in social media posts. Take a look.

Farhan-Shibani wedding and pre-wedding festivities

Wedding and pre-wedding festivities of Farhan and Shibani are in full swing. The couple has had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremonies earlier this week. Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Anusha Dandekar, Rea Chakraborty among others have been spotted at Farhan's house to join in the couple for their d-day.