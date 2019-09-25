Farhan Akhtar shares adorable picture of daughters Akira and Shakiya

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Farhan Akhtar's daughters Akira and Shakiya

Apart from being a multitalented artist, Farhan Akhtar is known to be a loving father to his daughters. Farhan took to his social media accounts to post an adorable picture of his daughters, Akira and Shakiya.

Sharing the picture, he wrote ‘Life’s little pleasures’ has always included popping bubble wrap Right or wrong?? @chatdelalune @akiraakhtar. In the picture, Akira and Shakiya could be seen popping bubble wraps.

Recently Farhan had posted a picture with his daughters wishing them for daughter's day.

Farhan is often seen sharing pictures of his daughters and personal life on his Instagram handle.

Akira and Shakiya are Farhan's daughters from his marriage with celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The couple parted ways in 2016 after 16 years of marriage. Farhan is currently dating singer and actor Shibani Dandekar, the couple is often seen indulging in PDA on social media. He recently shared a childhood video of young Shibani where she is singing a song.

On the work front, Farhan will be next seen in The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose the film is based on the life of author and motivational speaker, Aisha Chaudhary, it features Farhan Akhtar, Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. Recently the film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival where it received a standing ovation from the audience