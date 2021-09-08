Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Farhan Akhtar says 'main jaaydaad se bedakhal kiya jaunga' after Arbaaz Khan asks him to sing

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar was the latest guest on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Pinch season 2. He addressed criticism from trolls and also took on some challenges on the show. He addressed the attacks on his singing, criticism from trolls, break from social media among other. The actor also took up some challenges on the show. As per the concept, celebs have answer mean tweets about them made by netizens.

During the episode, Farhan responded to a comment calling him a 'flop hero,' who only has one hit film that too because it was a biopic on the late athlete Milkha Singh. Responding to which he said, "Iss flop hero ke zariye aapko Milkha ji ki kahani dekhne mil gayi, ussi se main khush hoon."

Another troll said that Farhan should come out of his ‘Rock On mode’. "It’s like telling Jaggu dada to come out of his ‘Bhidu’ mode, you can’t tell him to do that, that’s who he is," he replied.

The actor then laughed off a comment criticising his ‘phati hui awaaz'. Farhan was also compared to ‘thousand croaking frogs’.

To this he replied, "This is a part of my social service extension. I want people to stay and home and listen to me. Be it the songs of Rock On, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Atrangi Yaari, which I got to do with Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, all the songs have done well. But, of course, I totally understand that my voice is not a conventional playback singer’s voice. There is a certain quality of work that is associated with playback singing. My skill level or tone is not in that vicinity. So I don’t sing for other people. I absolutely enjoy it, and I am not apologetic about it at all."

Farhan talked about watching Don as a child. He admitted being a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. The actor revealed he got scared when he saw Big B in Don. "This is my hero and he is such a vicious, mean, violent person. I told Zoya (sister Zoya Akhtar), that Don is such an amazing film and it would translate so well into today’s time," he said. The idea of remaking Don was born during the same conversation with Zoya. He mentioned that he wondered how to bring a fresh and new perspective to the film.

Also, Arbaaz gave Farhan a challenge to make up a verse on the spot using ‘shiddat’, ‘mehfooz’ and ‘uns’. While Farhan came up with a few lines, the actor joked he will be disowned by his family. "Iske baad main jaaydaad se bedakhal kiya jaunga," he said.

In the episode, Farhan said, "I’m inactive these days (on social media), as I needed a detox from social media. There was a time when I had got into a tussle with trollers. But then the thing is, either you get stuck in a never-ending process by responding, or you realise that you have a life beyond social media, and you take an exit."

Watch the episode here: