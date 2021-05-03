Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan postponed amid Covid-19, actor says 'our focus is completely on pandemic'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARHAN AKHTAR Farhan Akhtar’s Toofaan postponed amid Covid-19

Farhan Akhtar has announced that the release of his upcoming film, Toofan, has been postponed keeping the severity of the COVID in mind. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the sports drama was supposed to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 21, but has been delayed amid the current crisis. Toofaan is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan. The upcoming blockbuster also stars Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur and Hussain Dalal in pivotal roles.

Announcing that Toofaan’s release date has been pushed, Farhan wrote, "The situation in India is truly heart-breaking, and we at Excel Entertainment and ROMP Pictures send our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected by the pandemic."

"In light of the the severity of the situation, our focus is completely on the pandemic and on supporting our employees, their families and in helping the wider community. Therefore, we have taken the decision to postpone the release of our film 'Toofaan' until the situation improves. We will issue an update regarding the new release date in due course of time," the actor added.

Take a look:

He also requested fans to take all the necessary precautions. "Please continue to observe Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Also. please register and get vaccinated when it’s your turn. On behalf of the entire team of Toofaan, we urge you to Stay Home, Stay Safe and Stay United. Jai Hind."

Talking about the film, Farhan plays a national-level boxing player. The movie has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. Toofaan' which narrates the story of a boxer marks the second collaboration of Farhan with Rakeysh after the massive success of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh.

The film was originally supposed to hit the big screen last year but was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers have also opted for the OTT route. Now, its new release date is awaited.

