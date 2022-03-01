Farhan Akhtar reacts to Indian student's death during Russia-Ukraine war: 'Feel terrible for family'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHIBANI DANDEKAR Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has reacted to the news of an Indian student being killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv during the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Farhan shared that he feels terrible and offered condolences to the family of the Indian student. He also hoped that more students who were stranded there in this tense situation may reach their homeland as soon as possible.

"An Indian student is now a casualty of the Ukraine invasion .. feel terrible for the family .. deepest condolences.. hope we can get all our citizens home safe and soon (sic)," he tweeted.

For the unversed, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Tuesday morning informed that during shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv, an Indian student lost his life.

"With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family," he informed, adding, "We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

India's foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla is reaching out to Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's request for urgent safe passage for the Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones.

Russia shelled the Ukrainian city Kharkiv on Tuesday damaging various installations there. The Russian troops have also surrounded Ukraine's capital city Kyiv and asked civilians to leave the city on an urgent note.

"All civilians in the city can freely leave the Ukrainian capital along the Kyiv-Vasylkiv highway. This direction is open and safe," Russian defence ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

Instantly thereafter, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine requested the stranded nationals to leave Kyiv immediately by any means.

"All Indian nationals, including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available," Indian Embassy said in an advisory.

Russian and Ukrainian troops continued to engage in fighting on Kharkiv streets as the war entered the fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the military operation.

-- with agency inputs