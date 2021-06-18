Farhan Akhtar celebrates 17 years of Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan, says 'it's always been more than a film'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IHRITHIK_ONLY Farhan Akhtar celebrates 17 years of Lakshya starring Hrithik Roshan

The 2014 film Lakshya has completed 17 years today, Starring Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta, the film narrated a fictionalized tale against the backdrop of the Kargil war. On Friday, Farhan Akhtar who helmed the film expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army for their help during the shoot of the film and said that Lakshya has always been more than a film to him.

Farhan Akhtar tweeted, "Forever grateful to the Indian army for supporting us and to the incredibly dedicated & tenacious cast & crew who collaborated on this life experience .. I won’t call it a film, because it’s always been more than that. Lakshya. 17 years."

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar is all set to bounce back on the screen as an actor with his upcoming film Toofaan. The film is set for a digital release on July 16. He wrote: "With humility, love and in dedication to the fighting spirit of the beautiful people of our nation, our film 'Toofaan' will be releasing on July 16th. #ToofaanOnPrime"

Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Hussain Dalal, Dr. Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumaar and Vijay Raaz.

The film marks the second collaboration between Farhan and Mehra. The two had earlier worked together in the 2013 release "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag".

"Toofaan" revolves around the life of Ajju, an orphan born in Mumbai's Dongri who grows up to be a local goon. His life changes when he meets a bright and a compassionate young woman Ananya, whose belief in him motivates him to find his passion as he embarks on his journey to becoming Aziz Ali, a boxing champion.

"Toofaan" will release on Amazon Prime Video.

