Farah Khan-Sima Taparia are 'match' made in heaven? Latter says 'dil ka hai jo haal...'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Farah Khan and Sima Taparia

Farah Khan attended an event in Mumbai, where she met Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia, also known as Sima aunty on the Netflix show. Farah and Sima both took to social media to let the world know that they have met. Farah shared a picture on her Instagram story with the caption, "What a match we make! @simatapariaofficial it was lovely to meet you." For the outing, the hitmaker wore a blue kurta, while Sima was seen in a black ethnic outfit. The two smiled and posed for the camera in an outdoor setting.

Sima shared the same picture on her insta-feed with a caption, "Tumse milke dil ka hai jo haal kya kahein... It was lovely meeting you @farahkhankunder.." Sima chose the song from Farah's 2004 directorial 'Main Hoon Na,' starring Shah Rukh Khan. To the post, Farah replied "N lovvveddd ur saunph supari mix.. "

Not only Sima-Farah, but fans were also excited to see them together. One of them wrote, "A fan joked and commented on Sima's photo with Farah, "Both have taken the challenge of matchmaking for Karan Johar ... draammaaaaa." Another commented, "Beautiful. I thought it was Aparna next to you!!!". For the unversed, Aparna was one of the contestants in the series, Indian Matchmaking.

Last year, Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia appeared on Netflix's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives season 2. The show, which is said to be inspired by the hit international series 'The Real Housewives', takes into account the personal and professional lives of Sanjay Kapoor's wife Maheep Kapoor, Chunkey Pandey's wife Bhavna Pandey, actor Samir Soni's wife Neelam Kothari and Sohail Khan's ex-wife Seema Kiran Sajdeh in the lead roles.

During the episode, Seema Sajdeh jokingly asked Sima to find her a wife. "She was horrified. I think she was sweating a little bit when I asked her that," Seema Sajdeh said on the show. When Maheep Kapoor joked if she can find a bride for Seema, "Sima from Mumbai" replied, "I don't do it. In India, it's not open yet, so I am not doing that."

Sima also asked Seema about her divorce with Sohail Khan. To this, she replied "their views did not match." She added, "I was following your formula because we were both trying. It's not like we didn't try together. And, when you have children, it's a different situation."

