Farah Khan shares a major throwback with 'Guru' Michael Jackson, says 'turning point of my life...

Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan paid tribute to her guru Michael Jackson on his birth anniversary. The 'Main Hoon Na' director took to her social media on the occasion of MJ's birthday and shared a throwback picture when she met him in New York in 1999. She shared a rare picture with the late icon and called it the 'turning point of her life.'

In the picture, a younger-looking Farah looked into the camera flashing a smile as she stood next to her guru Michael Jackson, who looked away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Farah wrote, "My guru.. turning point of my life happened when i saw Thriller.. got to meet him in NY 1999.. still to get over that experience.. happy birthday#michealjackson..#inspiration#kingofpop”

Taking to the comments section, her fans shared their sentiments as one of them wrote, "Wow so lucky." Another added: "Two rockstars of dancing in a frame." Take a look

Farah Khan grew up idolizing Michael Jackson. In 2009, PTI quoted Farah, "I officially had no training in dance and whatever I learnt was from watching Michael Jackson by watching his videos, especially 'Thriller' over and over again. I consider him as my guru." ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan play badminton in Pataudi Palace grounds, video goes viral

Michael Jackson is considered one of the most significant artists in the world's history. He died at the age of 50 at his home in Los Angeles, after suffering from cardiac arrest caused by a fatal combination of drugs given by his personal doctor, who was later arrested for the murder case. The legendary singer and dancer also introduced the famous 'moonwalk' and 'robot' style dance steps into dance history. For over a four-decade career, his contributions to music, dance, and fashion, made him a global star in pop culture, with the tag of the most awarded music artist in history.

On the other hand, Farah, who is known for designing the dance steps of many iconic Bollywood songs such as 'Pehla Nasha' and 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', has diversified into different avenues of entertainment as a director and as a judge in many television shows, including the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol'.

