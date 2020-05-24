Farah Khan's hilarious birthday wish for husband Shirish: An ok husband but a great father

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN Farah Khan's hilarious birthday wish for husband Shirish

Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan is known for her quirky Instagram posts. On Sunday, the filmmakers wished her husband Shirish Kumar on birthday and it was hilarious. She shared an adorable photo with him in which she can be seen hugging him from the back and wrote, "Even whn the world is upside down n things look like they r off track.. remember it’s all good.. coz i got ur back! Happy birthday @shirishkunder .. I repeat.. an ok husband but a great father ( Melbourne throwback @mitulange 15 yrs ago)"

Farah Khan is currently home-quarantining with her husband and three kids. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her activities with the fans. recently, she shared that she tried to stitch a hairband for her son Czar which he later used as a face mask. "I started knitting a hairband for my son Czar... it's clearly turned into smthng we cannot fathom! Is it a mask? Is it a loin cloth? Is it the flag of Italy? Whatever it is Czar will have to wear it now! Any suggestions?" she captioned the image.

She later shared another picture of son Czar wearing it and wrote, "Is it a Mask?? Is it a hairband!!? My multipurpose knitted piece of mothers lov is finally done! See how happy my son looks wearing it."

Farah Khan's daughter has been working hard to raise money for COVID-19 relief through her artwork. Her daughter Diva raised over Rs 2 lakh for stray animals affected by the lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic. Last month, she shared that her other daughter Anya decided to sketch a pet and sell the artwork for Rs 1,000 to support such neglected animals. She wrote, "Over a 100 sketches done n a little more than 2 n a half lakhs collected n donated!! Thnk you to all the generous contributors Anya is ready for round 2 of orders.. #sketchapet #sketchforcharity .. video shot by #divakunder"

