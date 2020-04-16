Farah Khan challenges Abhishek Bachchan to share ‘mopping the floor’ video after he dares her for workout clip

Image Source : TWITTER Farah Khan challenges Abhishek Bachchan to share ‘mopping the floor’ video

Bollywood Abhishek Bachchan and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan are teasing each other on social media by asking each other to upload videos. Soon after Farah Khan expressed her distaste about celebrities sharing their workout videos and cooking videos, Junior Bachchan teased the Main Hoon Na director for her workout video. He said, "Ab workout video upload Karo!" Now, Farah has reacted to the tweet and asked Abhishek to share his video of mopping the floor first.

Farah Khan replied to his tweet and said, "As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor." It all began when Farah took to Twitter and wrote, "Pandemic Teachings 2:-learning who my real friends are.. my new Bff's-BabuRam vegetable wala.. Swapnil from hiral Grocery Stores .. Noble Chemist ka Pawan.. n pesca Fish ki Nalini.. thank you."

As soon as you upload urs, mopping the floor😜 https://t.co/xyUtXglazR — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

Thank you! Ab workout video upload Karo! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 14, 2020

For those who came in late, a few weeks back on March 26, Farah had expressed disappointment towards several "privileged" stars in a video, for considering "staying into shape" as a more important concern when the world is going through serious health crises. Several among the Twitterati, including actor Arjun Kapoor, had teased her back then over what Farah said, notably: "Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye and if you can''t stop then please don't feel bad if I unfollow you."

On Thursday, Farah Khan also took to Twitter to thanks all the teachers who have been teaching the students online other than completing their household responsibilities. She tweeted, "Thanking all On line teachers.. im sure they still have to do their household chores, cook n clean n still teach our children.. I like that my kids have to wear their uniforms.. sense of normalcy"

Thanking all On line teachers.. im sure they still have to do their household chores, cook n clean n still teach our children.. I like that my kids have to wear their uniforms.. sense of normalcy♥️ pic.twitter.com/24czP8hmtK — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) April 16, 2020

