Image Source : INSTAGRAM/GIORGIA ANDRIANI Fans go gaga over Italian beauty Giorgia Andriani's sizzling swimsuit avatar

The Gorgeous Italian model turned actress Giorgia Andriani once again set social media on fire with her smoking hot pictures in a Bikini. While her fans and followers going Gaga over her Pool look which she had uploaded recently on Instagram. Giorgia is currently in Dubai shooting for her next, and in the meantime she seems to be flaunting her hot bikini looks on social media. The Gorgeous Italian Beauty shared her pictures and captioned,"Floating into summer like".

The Instagram queen Giorgia Andriani, who always entertains all her fans by her trendy posts. In her recent look she seems to be wearing a halter neck classic black bikini on her perfectly toned body which tells us that summer is coming soon. This is not the first time that she had shared her Bikini look on social media.

Giorgia's, recently released super hit music album with Mika Singh "Roop Tera Mastana '' which was a recreation of Kishore Kumar's evergreen song has conquered Millions of hearts with her Swaggy thumkas and sassy boogy.

Soon she will be seen debuting with the movie "Welcome to Bajrangpur" opposite Sheyas Talpade. She had already made her mark in the south Industry with her critically acclaimed performance in the series Karoline and Kamakshi as a Italian Agent on Zee5.