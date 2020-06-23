Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NAWAZUDDINSIDDIQUI Fans call Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'inspiration' after video of him working in field like a farmer goes viral

After the COVID-19 lockdown in the country got eased, many rushed back to their home town to be with their loved ones. One amongst those was Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui who just before his birthday returned to his home in Budhana in Uttar Pradesh in order to celebrate his special day and the festival of Eid with his family. Recently, a video of the 'Sacred Games' actor went viral on social media where he was seen working in his farm near Muzaffarnagar. The video was shared by Siddiqui himself and saw him washing his hands and legs once the job was done. He wore a white t-shirt along with dark coloured pants in the same.

The video that was shared on the photo-sharing application was captioned, "Done for the day !!!" Have a look at the same here:

Soon the video caught the attention of his fans who were impressed by the fact how down to earth he is. People commented on his video and appreciated him and wrote comments like "You are an inspiration sir ", "Sir respect," and others.

Nawazuddin who has mustard farms in Budhana does farming whenever he goes back to his house. He says that he prefers farming so that no one sees him differently like a celebrity. In an interview with NDTV, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' once said, "My interaction with farmers here helps me understand their problems better. I myself used to farm therefore understand the roadblocks a farmer faces. With well-researched action, the aim is to improve conditions for farmers."

The actor recently mourned the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote, "I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #sushantsinghrajput Strength to the family and friends."

Siddiqui recently came to limelight when his niece accused his brother of sexual harassment. This came after his wife Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce. On the professional front, he was last seen in 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' opposite actress Athiya Shetty.

