Fan threatens to sue Suga, BTS member Yoongi's hilarious response leaves ARMY in splits

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUGA BTS memeber Suga

BTS members have been winning the hearts of fans across the globe. But this could get them in trouble too as a fan has threatened to sue Suga? Well, you need not worry, it was all in joke. A fan of the Korean boy band took to the fan community forum Weverse and posted a photo of two cops arresting and holding a cat by its paws. Suga, who is referred to as a cat by BTS ARMY was tagged by the user with the caption, "I will sue Min Yoongi because he stole my heart."

Suga aka Yoongi responded to the fan in the same spirits. "So uh why don’t you put me down and then we can talk," he wrote in response. The post was reshared on Twitter and fans have been having a fun time. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, "Not him agreeing to armys.. I wish he agree to my 'marry me' proposals too." another one said, "Cute!!!!!! We all wanna sue Meow Meow for chaining our hearts."

Here's how more reacted to the conversation.

Meanwhile, the Korean pop band BTS is busy entertaining their fans with live concerts. The boy band opened the first leg of their Permission To Dance On Stage Las Vegas concert on Friday. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook performed at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday. As expected the first day of the event was loaded with some of the iconic moments. From Jungkook lifting his T-shirt and flaunting his abs on ARMY's demand, Jimin flaunting his new haircut and RM talking about their Grammys loss, the boyband gave their fans the most memorable time. Loud cheers and shouts by the ARMY were testimony of how much everyone enjoyed the concert.

BTS began the 'Permission To Dance on Stage' concert with their first performances on some of their blockbuster hits such as 'Fake Love', 'Butter', 'On', 'DNA', 'Dope', 'Black Swan' and many more.

The Bangtan Boys including RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been performing in Las Vegas. They had their first concert on April 8 followed by a live performance on April 9. They will have two more concerts on April 15, and April 16, 2022.

The concert will be held at MGM Garden Arena & Allegiant Stadium locations.