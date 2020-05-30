Fan finds Sonu Sood's photo of old train pass from 20 years ago. Actor responds 'life is a full circle'

Image Source : TWITTER/SONU SOOD Fan finds Sonu Sood's photo of old train pass from 20 years ago

Real-life hero for many migrant workers, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been winning hearts with his tireless service during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has been sending migrants home and also feeding the daily wage workers who have been most affected by the pandemic. He has also donated more than 1,500 PPE kits and provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces. Sood has been earning many blessings from all around the country for his selfless service.

Sonu Sood's fans have dug out an old photo of the actor's train pass from 20 years ago. The actor used to then travel by train himself and had a pass for Rs 420. Sharing the pass on Twitter, the fans wrote, "One who has struggled in life can understand another person’s pain. Sonu Sood once would travel the local train with a pass worth Rs 420." Reacting to the same, Sonu said, "Life is a full circle."

Life is a full circle ⭕️ https://t.co/XTVp1ysRaz — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 29, 2020

ALSO READ | Fan calls Sonu Sood next Amitabh Bachchan of Bollywood, his humble reply wins the internet

From fans to the government to Bollywood celebrities, everyone has been lauding Sonu Sood's efforts to make the migrant workers return to their families. On Friday, the actor came to the rescue of 167 migrants stuck in Kerala by arranging a special chartered flight to help them reach their home in Odisha. "When I decided to come forward in support of these migrant workers who have been stranded, all that I had in my mind was how I can help reunite them with their families and homes," Sonu said in a statement.

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik took to Twitter to thank Sood for his 'noble efforts'. "@SonuSood Ji, your helping the Odia girls to return safely from Kerala is commendable. Kudos to your noble efforts. It’s incredible to see how you are helping the needy reach their homes safely. More strength to you," Patnaik wrote on Twitter.

Recently, the actor also launched a toll free helpline number to help migrants reach their homes. Sonu Sood and his friend Neeti Goel have been doing this as a part of their 'Ghar Bhejo' initiative.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage