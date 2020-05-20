Fan asks Hrithik Roshan if Bengaluru ‘earthquake’ was him calling aliens by mistake. His reply is EPIC

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Fan asks Hrithik Roshan if Bengaluru ‘earthquake’ was him calling aliens by mistake

During the lockdown, Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has been very active on social media and keeps interacting with his fans. On Wednesday, a loud 'boom' sound shook Bengaluru. While many heard the sound and thought it was from some factory, many others felt tremors and called it an earthquake. While the investigation is still in the process to find out the source behind that sound, a fan asked actor Hrithik Roshan if it was him calling aliens on earth by mistake. The actor's hilarious response earned him many praises.

The fan wrote, "Hey @iHrithik, is that you who called #Aliens by mistake again? #earthquake." Hrithik Roshan replied, "Wasn’t a mistake. It’s time" The actor's response left Twitterati in splits. For the unversed, the fan was referring to the scene from his film koi Mill Gaya in which he accidentally calls aliens on earth while playing with a communication device invented by his late father. As the aliens arrive on earth, the ground started to shake and loud sounds were heard.

Wasn’t a mistake . It’s time . https://t.co/AjibtJ3wHI — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2020

On the other hand, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority has reported no damage and has ruled out the possibility of an earthquake.

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been actively encouraging fans to focus on their fitness during the lockdown. Other than health tips, the actor's workout videos have been earning much attention from the fans. He also kept a 23 hour fast in order to have a healthy body.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was a blockbuster at the box office with Rs 378.46 crore gross in India and Rs 475.50 crore worldwide collection.

