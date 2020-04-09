Family: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor filmed each other, Nick Jonas turned cameraman for Priyanka Chopra

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor filmed each other, Nick Jonas turned cameraman for Priyanka Chopra

Indian film stars came up with a beautiful short film about coronavirus lockdown called Family featuring Bollywood, Marathi, Bengali and South Indian superstars. The actors shot the film at their own house with help from their family members since the production work is stalled. Director Prasoon Pandey in a recent interview revealed that while Nick Jonas shot wife Priyanka Chopra for her part, lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor shot each other as they have moved in during the lockdown.

Ad Filmmaker Prasoon Pandey told PTI, "Amitji’s portions were shot by Abhishek. Nick Jonas shot Priyanka’s segment, Rajinikanth ji’s was shot by his daughter Soundarya. Ranbir and Alia went behind the camera for each other. Everyone was so gracious. They didn’t come into the frame, but they were simply helping. They were so selfless." Fans were already speculating that the couple is living together after their pictures went viral on the internet during the home quarantine.

He also revealed that his son shot a template with him to send to all the actors so that they know how to shot the film. He said, "We sent that to all the actors so that they could see each shot precisely, [including details of] how to frame [each shot], and in which direction to look, so that it could connect to the next shot. I sent it on April 2, and told them it would be great if they could shoot it by the next day, and they didn’t bat an eyelid. They started shooting on April."

Pandey claimed that he came up with the idea of the film Family when PM Modi announced nationwide lockdown. He then discussed with his brother, renowned adman Piyush Pandey, about making a short film that will be shot, edited and acted while staying at home.

The short film Family launched on Monday and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra from Bollywood. They were joined by Rajinikanth from Tamil cinema, Mohanlal and Mammootty from Malayalam cinema, Chiranjeevi from Telugu cinema, Shiva Rajkumar from Kannada cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee from Bengali cinema and Sonalee Kulkarni from Marathi cinema.

In the video, Big B shares a message saying, "We all made this film together but none of us stepped out of our respective houses. Every artist shot their own section in their own house. No one stepped out of his or her house. You, too, please stay indoors. That is the only way to keep yourself safe from this dangerous coronavirus. Stay home, stay safe."

