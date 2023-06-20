EXO’s Kai reveals BTS video before military enlistment in May; K-Pop idol shares his thoughts

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM EXO Kai's surprise vlog.

EXO Kai released a special video for his fans during his military enlistment. In the vlog, Kai talks to fans about what he’s up to before his military enlistment, including what shows he’s watching, his first time performing, and his solo track Rover.

Fans also get a glimpse of his hair being cut before enlisted in the military. Kai began his mandatory military service in the month of May. Kai will receive basic training and then serve as a public service worker. His enlistment came days before the launch of EXO’s album launch. Moreover, in respect of privacy, Kai’s enlistment location and time will not be revealed and there was no special event that day.

For the unversed, EXO consists of nine members including Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O, Kai, and Sehun. The group celebrated its 11th debut anniversary with a fan meeting titled 2023 EXO fan meeting EXO Clock in April.

Apart from being a member of EXO, Kai is also a member of its sub-units EXO-K and SuperM. He debuted as a soloist in November 2020 with the release of his extended play, Kai. He also featured in several television dramas such as Choco Bank (2016), Andante (2017) and Spring Has Come (2018).

Recently, EXO members Baekhyun, Chen, and Xiumin had taken their label SM Entertainment to court, claiming there are discrepancies in payment and that they were forced to sign slave contracts. The trio has accused SM of lacking transparency over payment and demanding unreasonably long contracts that extend past 12 years, while the industry standard is seven years. While signing a long-time deal of 12-13 years with its artists, SM made its artists sign another exclusive contract term comes to its end, leading to prolonged terms of at least 17-18 years.

While the three singers stated that SM Entertainment violated Fair Trade Commission’s correction order, the agency said that the members are ignoring the Supreme Court’s ruling.

