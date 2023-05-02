Exes Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson reunite at Met Gala 2023 | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@DAVIDSONUPDATE Kim Kardashian-Pete Davidson reunion

Met Gala 2023 proved to be a reunion platform for exes Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian, who dated for nine months after connecting on the set of Saturday Night Live when the Skims founder hosted an episode in October 2021. However, in August 2022, the two parted ways. Several pictures have surfaced online in which Kim and Pete are seen engaged in a discussion. Rapper Usher was also spotted with them.

Despite their breakup, the 42-year-old Kardashian, and Davidson, who is 29, are seemingly on good terms as the two were photographed chatting with singer Usher. The comedian kept his look casual in a Fendi T-shirt, leather pants and a trench coat and grinned at his ex, who sported a corseted Schiaparelli dress dripping with pearls. Take a look:

The reality TV star kept it simple yet classy in honour of the late legendary fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. Kim hit the red carpet in a Schiaparelli dress that is "dripping in pearls." She elevated the outfit with a massive diamond-and-pearl choker, diamond stud earrings, white sandals encrusted with pearls, and a matching pearl anklet.

Last year, the pair certainly turned heads at the Met Gala, with the "Kardashians" star famously wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown to the bash while Davidson helped her up the stairs in her tight dress. ALSO READ: Met Gala 2023: Gigi Hadid in black, Kardashians honouring Karl Lagerfeld to Jared Leto as cat | Outfit Check

Meanwhile, the Met Gala livestream is hosted by actor and producer La La Anthony, writer Derek Blasberg, and Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman. Internet multi-hyphenate Emma Chamberlain will return as Vogue's special correspondent.

This year, the theme of Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. About 150 original looks will be displayed at the Met along with Lagerfeld’s sketches and several video interviews with the designer. The exhibition aims to showcase the evolution of Lagerfeld’s drawings into three-dimensional garments. The designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, reportedly spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label.

Also Read: Isha Ambani dazzles in black starry saree-gown by Prabal Gurung at Met Gala 2023 | Photos

(With ANI inputs)

Latest Entertainment News