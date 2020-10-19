Image Source : TWITTER/SANJAY DUTT Exclusive: Sanjay Dutt recovers, confirms he is free from cancer

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who had been diagnosed with lung cancer, has finally won the battle against the deadly disease. There has been no official announcement as of yet, but when India TV sent a congratulatory message to Sanjay Dutt, the actor confirmed the news by saying 'Thank you'. When India TV spoke to Sanjay Dutt's friend Ajay Arora, he confirmed the good news by saying- "He has recovered completely. I knew from day one that everything would be fine. He worked very hard and now that all the reports are correct, we are happy to say that Sanjay Dutt is all right and he has resumed his work as well".

Recently, Sanjay Dutt confirmed his cancer diagnosis following weeks of speculation. "This is a recent scar of my life, but I'll beat it. I'll be out of this cancer soon," 61-year-old Dutt said, pointing to a scar running from his left eyebrow across the side of his head in an Instagram video posted by Bollywood hairstylist Aalim Hakim.

Sanjay Dutt was last seen in Mahesh Bhatt’s Sadak 2 which also starred Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Jisshu Sengupta and Pooja Bhatt.

