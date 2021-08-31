Koi chehre ko padhe..' Amitabh Bachchan recites poem for Chehre years after Silsila & Kabhi Kabhie | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre

"Main aur meri tanhaai aksar yeh baatein karte hain.. Tum hoti to kaisa hota, tum yeh kehti, tum voh kehti."

"Kabhi kabhi mere dil main khayal aata hain.. Ki zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaon main guzarne pati to shadab ho bhi sakti thi."

Apart from being impressive literature, the common thread between these poems is Amitabh Bachchan, who recited them. Read in deep baritone by the megastar, these iconic poems have been used in films 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie'. And now, years after Bachchan has recreated the magic by reading a poem for his recently released film 'Chehre'.

India TV brings to you an exclusive video where Bachchan can be seen reciting the poem 'Chehre'. He starts off by saying, "Chehre alag-alag chehre kee ye alag phitrat hai..." and then continues to elaborate on his interpretations about it. Listen to the poem in the voice of Bachchan himself:

You can also read the poem here:

Chehre alag-alag chehre kee ye alag phitrat hai,

Koi chehre ko padhe bas, yahi chehre kee hasarat hai.

Chehre ke peechhe kitne chehre, pata nahin chalata humein...

Chehre par chehre... chehre par chadhee chehre kee parat hain.

Chehre ko bhula paana mushkil hai chehre ke lie...

Chehre ka paana hee ab... chehre ka ek makasad hai.

Chehre alag-alag chehre kee yahee alag phitrat hai,

Koi chehre ko padhe bas, yahee chehre kee hasarat hai.

In his blog, the actor also shared details about the poem and how he shot the videos. "Grateful thanks to ef Vikas for the poems on CHEHRE , and my humble effort in recording them at Janak and bringing some enhancing music with the kind efforts of my music duo - Rohan and Vinayak.. there are 5 in all the poems of recite and shall be putting them up one at a time each day," the actor mentioned in his blog on Monday.

For the unversed, Bachchan's previously recited poems for the films "Kabhi Kabhie" (1976) and "Silsila" (1981) which were penned by Sahir Ludhiyanvi and Javed Akhtar, respectively.

Talking about the film, 'Chehre' is enjoying a successful run in the theaters. Besides Bachchan, it also stars Emraan Hashmi, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty in important roles. You can also watch the trailer here:

Don't miss these:

Chehre Movie Review: How's the Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi starrer film?

EXCLUSIVE: Chehre producer Anand Pandit talks about father-son duo Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan