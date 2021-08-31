Estranged couple Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AAMIR ALI Aamir Ali with daughter

Actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh recently came together to celebrate their daughter Ayra’s second birthday. Some time back, the two decided to go separate ways, however, they continue to share the custody of their daughter, who was born through surrogacy. As she turned a year older, the proud parents penned heartfelt wishes for their daughter Ayra. She turned two on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjeeda wrote, "Happy birthday to my gurl who taught me more about myself and the world. Thank you for showing me the right path Ayra." Alongside the note, Sanjeeda posted a cute video of Ayra playing with her toys. In another post, she shared some videos from the celebration.

Aamir, on the other hand, gave fans a sneak peek into the low-key birthday celebrations of the toddler. In one of the clips, the little one is seen cutting a cake. "Happy bday my little angel..Lots and lots to write, but she can't read, so I won't write much.. it's between us..just sharing a small celebration we had this morning..thxx for being there in my life my Ayra.. #jaan #happybirthday #life #love," he captioned the post.

On the work front, Aamir Ali will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's directorial "Faraaz". The film also marks late star Shashi Kapoor's grandson, Zahaan Kapoor's debut and will also feature Aditya Rawal, son of actors Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat, who made his acting debut last year with the ZEE5 film "Bamfaad".

According to the official synopsis, "Faraaz" will chronicle the events that took place on the night of July 1, 2016, in Dhaka where five young militants ravaged the upscale cafe and held over 50 people as hostages for nearly 12 dreadful hours.