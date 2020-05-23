Esha Gupta gives befitting reply to trolls who called her 'Gareebo Ki Angelina Jolie'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHAGUPTA/ANGELINAJOLIE Esha Gupta gives a befitting reply to trolls who called her 'Gareebo Ki Angelina Jolie'

It's not an easy task to handle trolls who have been making fun of everything related to you be it the way you look or dress or speak. But the way in which certain Bollywood celebrities deal with is definitely commendable. One amongst those is actress Esha Gupta, who ever since the beginning of her career has been facing instant comparisons and mockery over her looks. There were some who appreciated her but there were others as well that weren't good in taste. One such was the time when she was compared to Hollywood sensation, Angelina Jolie where many tagged her on social media and called her 'Gareebon Ki Angelina Jolie.' Talking about the same, the diva says that she still gets comments like that which often annoys her but said that there will always be a small section of people who are unhappy with whatever one does.

In a live session with BollywoodLife, Esha remarked, "She’s one of the hottest women (emphatically). You know what annoys me, well…not anymore, but what used to annoy me was when people would be nasty earlier and would love to troll…now they’ve become less bitter. However, people would call me, ‘Oh…gareebon ki Angelina Jolie (the poor man’s Angelina Jolie).’ And, I used to say, ‘Yeah, but you’re calling yourself gareeb (poor) there.’ I’m not saying that, I did not ask to look like this, it’s my parents’ production and I look like this."

She said that sometimes people posts collage of hers with Jolie which made her believe about some similarity. Esha continued, "Yeah, I do, but, I’ll be honest, I still don’t see it (the analogy with Jolie’s visage). Well, I may have seen it a couple of times, when people do that collage with two posters. So, at that time, the pictures they actually picked up, even I was like, ‘Okay maybe.’ Also, for me, I’ve always felt that I look like my mother. But, when people say it, and like I said, when they put the pictures together, then I’m like, ‘Yeah, maybe!"

Taking it in a positive way Esha said that no matter how hard you work, there will always be a small section of people who will always be unhappy. She said that she "stopped caring about it after a point. Look at her though, she's not only one of the hottest, I really wish I had talent like her or be where she is...I really wish that. And she has Brad Pitt by the way."

The 'Jannat 2' star recently made a public announcement that she is dating a Spanish businessman Manuel Campos Guallar through a lovable post that made their relationship official. The lovebirds were seen dressed up in black as the man wore a suit while the diva complimented him in her black attire. Captioning the post, Esha wrote in Spanish and said, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates in English to "I love you so much, my love." Have a look:

Talking about Esha's professional front, she has worked in films like Jannat 2, Raaz 3, Commando 2, Rustom, Humshakals, etc. She was last seen in ZEE5's, RejectX Season 2.

