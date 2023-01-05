Esha Gupta enjoys Delhi winter with boyfriend, shares romantic video from Lodhi Garden

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ESHA GUPTA Esha Gupta and Manuel Campos Guallar

Esha Gupta, who is known to set the internet on fire with her sensuous pictures in stylish bikinis, recently dropped an adorable video with boyfriend Manuel Campos Guallar from Delhi's famous Lodhi Garden. The actress never fails to impress her fans and admirer with her fashion and style. Yet again, Esha in her best winter attire shared a video from her latest outing, wherein she is seen enjoying Delhi's winter with her beau.

The duo is walking hand-in-hand at the Lodhi Garden as they twin in tan colour. "Delhi," she simply captioned the post.

Esha made her relationship with Manuel, a Spain-based businessman, Instagram official in April 2020. She dropped a picture with Manuel and captioned it, "te amo mucho mi amor," which translates to "I love you so much, my love." In the picture, Esha and Manuel can be seen with their arms around each other, wearing black, standing in what seems to be a hotel lobby.

Esha Gupta is one of those celebrities who catches the public eye with her Instagram posts. Esha usually oozes oomph with her looks and fashions. Redefining hotness, the actress usually posts pictures as she flaunts her flawless toned abs, hourglass body and perfect curves.

On the professional front, Esha Gupta, who made her Bollywood debut with Jannat 2 in 2012, was last seen in Bobby Deol-starrer Aashram 3. Directed by Prakash Jha, the web show also stars Anupria Goenka, Adhyayan Suman, Darshan Kumaar, Sachin Shroff, and Tridha Choudhury.

