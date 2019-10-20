Sunday, October 20, 2019
     
Taimur, Inaaya twin in pink at Esha Deol's daughter Radhya's birthday. See all pics from the bash

Among the cute guests, Taimur Ali Khan was seen twinning in pink with sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu at Esha Deol's daughter Radhya's birthday party.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 20, 2019 20:27 IST
Taimur, Inaaya twin in pink at Esha Deol's daughter Radhya's birthday. See all pics from the bash

The Deol and Takhtan family celebrated their princess Radhya's birthday in a grand manner, who turned 2 years on October 20.  Proud mommy Esha Deol organised a huge birthday party at her mother Hema Malini's bungalow in Mumbai. Husband Bharat Takhtani and younger daughter Miraya were also present at the birthday bash. Among the cute and tiny guests, Taimur Ali Khan was seen twinning in pink with sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

Esha Deol shared a lovely birthday message for her elder daughter Radhya on Instagram which said, "Happy birthday to my baby Radhya! Amma loves u God bless you #radhyatakhtani".

Hema Malini was all smiles at granddaughter Radhya's birthday party.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Taimur attended Radhya's birthday bash in an adorable pink shirt and grey pants.

The little munchkin surely made heads turn with his cuteness at the birthday bash.

Meanwhile, sister Inaaya Naumi Khemu looked like a pretty princess in a pink frock.

Born to star parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu, Inaaya is one of the most loved star kids in Bollywood.

