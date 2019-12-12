Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Celebrities News
  5. English activist and acid attack survivor Katie Piper praises Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

English activist and acid attack survivor Katie Piper praises Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

Katie Piper praised Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak trailer, writing, "watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India."

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 12, 2019 19:48 IST
English activist and acid attack survivor Katie Piper praises Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak
Image Source : TWITTER

English activist and acid attack survivor Katie Piper praises Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak

English Presenter Katie Piper, who is an acid attack survivor, has loved the trailer of Deepika Padukone's upcoming film "Chhapaak". Taking to Twitter, Katie Piper praised the trailer, writing, "watching the trailer took my breath away. I had to watch 3-4 times for it all to sink in. The film explores what it really means to survive an acid attack in India."

She added: "Based on true events, the film follows Malti's traumatic medical journey and her fight for justice in a legal battle against her attacker - a man who couldn't cope with her rejecting his advances. Malti's face is permanently scarred but not her spirit, that is unbreakable. An untold story of trauma and triumph."

According to reports, Katie had acid thrown on her by her ex-boyfriend and an accomplice, causing major damage to her face and blindness in one eye in 2008.

Deepika's film "Chhapaak" revolves around the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

The movie, which is scheduled to release in January 2020, is directed by Meghna Gulzar. It also features Vikrant Massey.

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News