Emraan Hashmi celebrates birthday with Akshay Kumar on Selfiee sets | WATCH

Highlights Selfiee marks second collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi

They were last seen together in 2013 hit gangster-drama “Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobaara!”

The shooting of first schedule of Selfiee is taking place in Bhopal

Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi, who recently commenced filming for his next movie 'Selfiee' in Bhopal, on Thursday, celebrated his 43rd birthday with the cast and crew of the upcoming film. The birthday celebration video of the actor was shared by the makers of 'Selfiee'. Along with it, the makers tweeted, "@emraanhashmi's birthday celebrations are in full swing on the sets of #Selfiee! This frame is everyone's favourite! #HappyBirthdayEmraanHashmi."

In the clip, Emraan's co-star Akshay Kumar could be seen standing beside him as he cut a huge chocolate cake. Following that the film's crew broke into Mohammad Rafi's song 'Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye'. The birthday boy seemed impressed as he thanked all of them for the sweet celebration.

Actors Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen playing the female leads in 'Selfiee', which is helmed by Raj Mehta and is an official remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Driving License'. On Monday (March 21), Akshay took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans and followers. He shared a video in which he can be seen grooving to 'Selfiee' track with Emraan, Nushrratt, and Diana.

"With @nushrrattbharuccha and @dianapenty joining in, the #Selfiee squad is in full gear! Whatsay @therealemraan , ho jaye muqabla," he captioned the post.

Apart from 'Selfiee', Emraan will also be seen in the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer 'Tiger 3'. The trio shot for the movie in several other foreign locations including Turkey, Austria and Russia.

