Is Emma Watson retiring from acting? Harry Potter fans get emotional as manager tells truth

Is Emma Watson retiring from acting? Harry Potter fans get emotional

Harry Potter fame actress Emma Watson, who played Hermoine Granger in the fantasy series, broke the internet on Thursday after reports of her quitting acting surfaced. The actress has been working since she was 9 and the rumours of her retiring came as a shock to her fans. Lately, Watson has been away from the screen. She was last seen in Greta Gerwig's Little Women in which she shared the screen space with Meryl Streep. It was said that Emma Watson decided to take a step back from acting in order to spend more time with beau Leo Robinton.

According to the reports in The Daily Mail, Emma Watson has gone 'dormant' according to her agent. That appears to be movie-speak for she's 'given up acting'." The news hit her fans badly as they were devastated. However, soon her manager Jason Weinberg clarified that Watson is not retiring. He told EW, "Emma's social media accounts are dormant but her career isn't."

The rumours had also stated that Emma is planning to settle down with Leo who she has been dating for 18 months. It suggested that the actress is looking forward to starting a family which is why she is quitting her acting career.

Shocked fans flooded social media, demanding her to come back. They also shared their favorite roles of the actress and recalled her achievements. One Twitter user wrote, "i did NOT expect to wake up and read that Emma Watson is retiring from acting but she’s doing what’s best for her so i can’t really complain. thank you for giving us so many great performances." Another tweeted, "everyone say thank you Emma Watson for gracing us with the legend that is hermione granger."