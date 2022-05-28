Elon Musk's wish for Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after trial: Hope they both move on

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BADADDICTIONBOUTIQUE Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial took place in a Fairfax, Virginia Court

After six weeks in and out of Court, the Johnny Depp and Amber heard defamation trial ended the testimony phase. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.” His lawyers say he was defamed by the article even though it never mentioned his name.

With cameras in the courtroom, millions of people have followed the trial, and interest seemed to gain momentum as the weeks went on and both Depp and Heard testified about the ugly details of their relationship. Online and at the courthouse, Depp's fans have overwhelmingly dominated the narrative, with groupies lining up overnight to get one of the few spots in the courtroom and wave at Depp as he walks in and out. Heard has been booed by spectators on the street as she enters and leaves the courthouse.

As the testimony concluded on Thursday, with heard appearing as the final witness, the Aquaman actress said she hopes the lawsuit will allow her to regain her voice, and said she had the “right as an American” to publish an article that described her experiences and how they relate to the national debate over domestic violence.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has also reacted to Depp and Heard's defamation trial. Musk was reportedly in a relationship with Heard for a brief period when she was still married to Depp. In fact, the Balck Mass actor has alleged that Musk, Heard and model Cara Delevingne had a 'threesome' in his LA home when he was not there.

Taking to Twitter, Musk said, "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible."

He was responding to a tweet on Depp and Heard's trial. Depp is seeking USD 50 million in damages from his ex-wife, claiming her allegations cost him his career in Hollywood.

