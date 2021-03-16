Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani, husband Zubin on 20th wedding anniversary with beautiful throwback picture

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTAKAPOOR/ZUBINIRANI Ekta Kapoor wishes Smriti Irani, husband Zubin on 20th wedding anniversary with beautiful throwback pic

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor on Tuesday took to her social media to wish her best friend actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani and husband Zubin Irani on their 20th wedding anniversary. For those unversed, Zubin fell in love with her when she was pursuing modelling in the early days of her career. The duo got married in the year 2001 and are now parents to a daughter Zoish Irani and son Zohr Irani. Coming back to Ekta's special post, it included a throwback picture of the couple from their youth alongside caption read, "Happy anniversary, love birds." Her post got a quick response from Smriti who took to the comments section and wrote, "Thanchuuu."

Not just Ekta, even Smriti shared a beautiful post for her husband on the special ocassion. It read, "20 years of friendship, adventures galore.. I am admittedly not the easiest person to be with .. not a regular housewife or a homebody, always running to chase my dreams while you made sure sanity prevailed in the chaos that ensued ... can I say thank you enough I guess not .. coz dosti mein no sorry no thank you ... that’s what our 20 years have been about ..

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan was part of Sunny Leone, Nikhil Chinapa's reality show 'Splitsvilla 7'

about me being cheesy & filmy and you being a class apart , about me being cantankerous & you being an ocean of calm.. about me being a bathroom singer & you dancing with absolute abandon & joy .. here’s to the opposites that mercifully stayed attracted to each other for 2 decades .. Happy 20th Anniversary @iamzfi love you to the moon & back ... ps: thank you @oyeankit for the edit ka tohfa."

For those unversed, Ekta and Smriti's friendship go a long way to the time when she made her acting debut in Kapoor's TV show ' Kyunki... Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' that became one of the iconic shows of the small screen.

ALSO READ: Mouni Roy's family meets boyfriend Suraj Nambiar's parents, is wedding on cards?

This isn't the first time that Ekta has treated us with a throwback picture as the two of them have shared a lot of old memories on Instagram before. Check them out:

Smriti is well known for her role of Tulsi Virani which she played in Ekta's show. Apart from this, she has even featured in daily soaps like-- Hum Hain Kal Aaj Aur Kal, Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Sa Aasmaan and Virrudh. Smriti Irani is currently the Union Minister for Women and Child Development and Textile. She forayed into the field of politics in the year 2003.

ALSO READ: Nach Baliye 10: Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rakhi Sawant to shake a leg with husband Ritesh? Find out