Ekta Kapoor shares throwback family pic with parents Jeetendra, Shobha Kappor: We have come a long way

Ekta Kapoor shares throwback family picture: We have come a long way

Taking to Instgram, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "We have come a long way"

Meanwhile, Jeetendra is all set to make his digital debut with a cameo on season two of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s Baarish. Jeetendra will play the role of Jeetuji Gandhi, a veteran in the diamond business who has an eye for not just diamonds but also people.

The 78-year-old said it is great to be back on screen. Making his digital debut with ALTBalaji, headlined by daughter Ekta Kapoor, “feels like I’m home”, he said.

Ekta Kapoor recently announced that she will forgo one year’s salary of Rs 2.5 crore, so that her employees at Balaji Telefilms do not have to take a pay cut due to the heavy losses amid the lockdown.

“We all need to do things that will ease the hardships of people around us and of our country at large. It is my first & foremost responsibility to take care of the various freelancers & daily wage workers who work at Balaji Telefilms & who are going to suffer immense losses due to no shootings in the current scenario and uncertainty over the indefinite period to follow,” a statement shared on her Instagram account said.

Ekta Kapoor is known for giving some of the longest running and best talents in the industry to viewers. She has made popular shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Bade Achhe lagte Hain, Jodha Akbar and many more to add to the list.

