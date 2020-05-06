Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ekta Kapoor offers Mr. Bajaj's role to Karan Johar, Farah Khan calls him 'high maintenance'

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has been actively sharing his home activities during lockdown with his kids Yash and Roohi. On Tuesday, he shared a photo flaunting his grey hair and asked for the roles of a father to all the daring directors. He wrote, "I know my acting stint was scarier than the current virus but there is no harm in hoping for a second chance! So to all enterprising casting directors ,to all risk taking filmmakers , to critics with a high threshold of pain and to easy to please audiences I have an announcement to make!!!! I AM AVAILABLE FOR FATHER ROLES! ( at 48 with a poor track record I promise i can’t afford to be choosy)."

Karan Johar has already tried his luck in acting when he appeared on the big screen in Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma starrer Bombay Velvet but it flanked at the box office. This is the reason and he has challenged the filmmakers out there to cast him in their projects. Producer Ekta Kapoor was quick to reply to KJo and offered him the popular role of Mr Rishab Bajaj in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also requested him to come to TV as people are easy to please here.

Ekta wrote, "I have a daily soap! Rishab bajaj has white hair n is hot !!!! N. We always do face swaps ! Pls come on tv!!!!! We r v easy to please here!!!" Anil kapoor also reacted to the photo and said, "Mere pet pe kyon laat mar rahe ho sir." KJo's close friend and filmmaker Farah Kapoor commented, "Ul be more high maintenance than the heroine!!" "The grey definitely looks fly, as do the glasses, @karanjohar. Not sure about the pouty-father vibe, but it could work depending on the character. I know a few people at Dharma, should I make a call?," said music composer Vishal Dadlani.

Last month when Karan wished Varun Dhawan on his birthday via video call, the Kalank actor complimented him for his grey hair and said that he looked like a 'Bond villian.'

Karan Johar has been actively sharing hilarious videos of his little munchkins Yash and Roohi as a part of his series, "Lockdown with the Johar's". From sharing cute videos of them singing to making fun of his clothes, KJo is treating the viewers with the best of the content. Check out a few videos here-

