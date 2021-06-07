Image Source : INSTGARAM/KANGANA RANAUT, MOUNI ROY Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy & other celebs pour in wishes

As filmmaker and TV producer Ekta Kapoor turned a year older on Monday, several of her Bollywood and TV friends and colleagues showered love on her with adorable pictures and heartfelt notes on social media. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy, Riteish Deshmukh poured in Birthday wishes for Ekta and marked her day special.

Ekta's brother and actor Tusshar Kapoor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video that had her throwback pictures and the latest ones with her buddies. He captioned it as, "Its your birthday and may your life always be happy and healthy. Thank you for being an incredible sister. Happy Birthday Ekta #sistersbday #loveher #birthdaycelebrations #fun #siblinglove #bond #family #togetherness."

Riteish Deshmukh shared a picture of Ekta and an old picture with her and Tusshar. He wished her by writing, "Happy Birthday Dearest @ektarkapoor - keep smiling, stay healthy and may your life be filled with abundance of love."

Kangana Ranaut shared an Instagram story with a photo of Ekta, wishing the filmmaker. She wrote, "Happy birthday Queen."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Kangana Ranaut, Mouni Roy & other celebs pour in wishes

Mouni Roy also penned a lovely note for Ekta on Instagram. She shared throwback photos featuring the birthday girl from a party. In the caption, she wrote, "You are, will always be special to me. @ektarkapoor Am definitely one of the luckiest to have gotten the chance to be on a joyride of my work life with you."

Showering birthday wished, Mouni added, "My dearest Ekta maam I wish you all the best on your Birthday and err'yday, may your life be full of joy, love, prosperity & the greatest health. Wish you the most exciting life, full of great discoveries and joyful surprises. HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

Anita Hassanandani wrote, "I always make it a point to wish you sharp @ midnight cos I want to be the first to wish you...Being a new mom I doubt I will be awake then so I’m posting and wishing you before time...That way I’ll maintain being the first one to wish you.cos you are the FIRST MOST important person in my life and the only one I love as much as my family... maybe even more cos. You are FAMILY. I must’ve done something right in my previous birth to have you in my life. I love you. I wish you great health happiness and LOVE. Muaaah muaaah muaaahh. Happiest birthday."

-with ANI inputs