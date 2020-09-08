Image Source : INSTAGRAM/EKTARKAPOOR Ekta Kapoor apologises for hurting sentiments by using name Ahilyabai in AltBalaji show

Producer Ekta Kapoor has apologized for hurting sentiments by using the name Ahilyabai in her AltBalaji show Virgin Bhasskar 2. The name has irked a section of the society that expressed their annoyance. Taking to her Instagram story, Ekta then stated that she is not creatively involved in the project but has apologized on behalf of her team. She also added that the scene has been deleted from the show and it wasn't the intention to hurt anybody's sentiments.

Ekta Kapoor wrote, "It has just been brought to my notice that there is a scene in an ALTBalaji show ‘Virgin Bhasskar 2’, where a hostel named ‘Ahilyabai’, has been depicted, which has offended a certain section of society. The scene that is being pointed towards was never meant to be an act of disrespect, with only a first name being used as the name of the hostel, with no surname mentioned."

She added, "Yet, the said scene has been promptly removed by the creative directors of the show. A name has been used which in no way insinuates disrespect to any specific individual, let alone an iconic leader."

Ekta Kapoor's response came after a complaint by a descendant of leader Ahilyabai Holkar who wrote to the production house for using the name inappropriately. Bhushansingh Raje Holkar had demanded that the scene should be removed and an apology tendered.

Ekta further stated, "To put it on record, neither am I involved in this series nor do I creatively oversee the show. However, I would like to tender an apology on behalf of the team for unintentionally hurting sentiments. We have the highest regard for the rich legacy of our Maratha leaders."

