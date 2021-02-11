Ek Villain Returns: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria team up for Mohit Suri's film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TARANADARSH John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria team up for Mohit Suri's film Ek Villain Returns

Filmmaker Mohit Suri has finally announced the release date and star cast of his most-awaited film Ek Villain 2. On Thursday, the director took to his social media to announce that the second installment in the Ek Villain franchise will be titled Ek Villain Returns and will team up John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria. While it was rumoured that Malang duo Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha will be seen creating magic again, Suri put all rumours to an end. The film will hit the theaters after 365 days from today- on 11 February 2022.

Taking to Instagram, John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Iss kahaani ka hero, villain hai!," while Disha and Tara captioned their post saying, "Aapko shikayat ka mauka nahi denge. #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022." Filmmaker Mohit Suri stated, "Hero ki kahaani sab jaante hai.. par villain ki? #EkVillainReturns, 11th Feb, 2022."

Directed by Mohit Suri, the film will be an action-thriller. The film also reunites Kapoor with Suri, after the duo's 2017 drama "Half Girlfriend". Budding actress Tara might get to sing a song in the film, besides essaying a role. Interestingly, actress Shraddha Kapoor, who starred in "Ek Villain", crooned a romantic number for the revenge drama that also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh.

"Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for 'Ek Villain' overwhelms me. I am sure with 'Ek Villain Returns', the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride," the filmmaker said in a statement.

Does he feel pressure to live up to the audience's expectations after "Ek Villain"? Suri replied: "I have made sequels in the past like 'Aashiqui 2' and 'Murder 2'. A pressure is always there to live up to the original film. What we are trying to do this time, besides having a bigger scale and bigger actors and taking the story forward, is to try and make it more contemporary, given the new digital age we are living in. It has got a lot more zing."