Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: SRK, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & other celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr 2022 or Meethi Eid Mubarak: After the crescent moon sighting on Monday, the month-long fasting during Ramzan came to an end with Muslims celebrating the holy festival on Tuesday. In order to make Eid more special, a number of people along with celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others took to their social media handles and sent in their wishes.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 03, 2022 8:23 IST
Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: Tuesday marked the celebration of Meethi Eid, for which everyone has been waiting for. With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday. The holy festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fasting worldwide in order to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. A day-long fast is kept along with 'Iftar' in the evening. The festival this year took place a day earlier ie on May 2 in Saudi Arabia. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day. In order to make Eid more special, a number of people along with celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others took to their social media handles and sent in their wishes. 

Check out how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Eid-al-Fitr Mubarak 2022 to all:

 

 

Live updates :BOLLYWOOD CELEBS EXTEND WARM WISHES ON EID AL-FITR 2022

  • May 03, 2022 7:31 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    PM Modi wishes the country on Eid

    On the occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr and hoped that the auspicious occasion enhances the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in the country. "Best wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this auspicious occasion enhance the spirit of togetherness and brotherhood in our society. May everyone be blessed with good health and prosperity," PM Modi said in a tweet.

  • May 03, 2022 7:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    DJ Khaled's Eid post

    Music producer DJ Khaled, who happens to hail from Pakistan, took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque on his Instagram Stories alongside the text “Eid Mubarak” and the prayer emoji.

  • May 03, 2022 7:28 AM (IST) Posted by Shriya Bhasin

    Big B wishes Eid Mubarak!

    Taking to his Twitter handle, Bollywood megastar poured in wishes on the festival of Eid al-Fitr and tweeted, "T 4269 - Eid Mubarak !!"

