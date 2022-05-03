Follow us on Image Source : FILE Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: SRK, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan & other celebs wish fans Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr 2022 LIVE Updates: Tuesday marked the celebration of Meethi Eid, for which everyone has been waiting for. With the sighting of the crescent moon on Monday, the month-long fasting observed by the people of the Muslim community during Ramzan has come to an end and Eid-ul-Fitr is set to be celebrated across the country on Tuesday. The holy festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan during which Muslims observe fasting worldwide in order to commemorate the first revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. A day-long fast is kept along with 'Iftar' in the evening. The festival this year took place a day earlier ie on May 2 in Saudi Arabia. The festival is celebrated with people exchanging greetings and wishes to commemorate the day. In order to make Eid more special, a number of people along with celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and others took to their social media handles and sent in their wishes.

Check out how Bollywood celebrities are wishing Eid-al-Fitr Mubarak 2022 to all: